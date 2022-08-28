OneRoot Network (RNT) Market Cap Hits $438,916.46

OneRoot Network (RNT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $438,916.46 and $16,910.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One OneRoot Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004080 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002556 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00129546 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032567 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00083875 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a coin. It launched on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en.

OneRoot Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

