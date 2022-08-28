Ontology Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001184 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $207.09 million and approximately $21.88 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00098630 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00030017 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00019357 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00259556 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00030304 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.