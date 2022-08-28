Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW) Director Buys C$19,500.00 in Stock

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPWGet Rating) Director Blake Morgan acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,022,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,314,625.

Blake Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, August 23rd, Blake Morgan purchased 15,000 shares of Opawica Explorations stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$975.00.
  • On Monday, August 15th, Blake Morgan acquired 100,000 shares of Opawica Explorations stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,000.00.

Opawica Explorations Stock Performance

Shares of OPW stock remained flat at C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 64,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,807. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.51 million and a PE ratio of -0.48. Opawica Explorations Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

About Opawica Explorations

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

