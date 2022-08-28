Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,671 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 456.0% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 37,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average is $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.74%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.