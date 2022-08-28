Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,456 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 29.5% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 222,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,380,000 after purchasing an additional 57,320 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 109.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,469,000 after purchasing an additional 77,426 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $235.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The business’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.