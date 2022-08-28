OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) versus Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) Head-To-Head Analysis

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) and Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for OppFi and Detwiler Fenton Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get OppFi alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 0 1 2 0 2.67 Detwiler Fenton Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

OppFi currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.10%. Given OppFi’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OppFi is more favorable than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $350.57 million 0.79 $25.55 million $2.08 1.22 Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares OppFi and Detwiler Fenton Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

OppFi has higher revenue and earnings than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Risk and Volatility

OppFi has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Detwiler Fenton Group has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OppFi and Detwiler Fenton Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi 7.59% 20.16% 6.13% Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.5% of OppFi shares are held by institutional investors. 88.7% of OppFi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of Detwiler Fenton Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OppFi beats Detwiler Fenton Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OppFi

(Get Rating)

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Detwiler Fenton Group

(Get Rating)

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to institutional and individual investors primarily in the United States. The company offers institutional channel research and wealth management/investment brokerage services to high net worth and other individuals. It also markets annuities and life insurance, health insurance, and long term care products, as well as mutual funds. The company, formerly known as Detwiler, Mitchell & Co., was founded in 1983 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.