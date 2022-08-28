ORAO Network Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (ORAO)

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. ORAO Network has a market capitalization of $103,638.56 and $14,486.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ORAO Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ORAO Network has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00832020 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ORAO Network Coin Profile

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork.

ORAO Network Coin Trading

