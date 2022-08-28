Orbit Chain (ORC) Reaches Market Cap of $99.54 Million

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One Orbit Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $99.54 million and $479,009.00 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orbit Chain alerts:

Grid+ (GRID) traded up 393,589% against the dollar and now trades at $2,023.68 or 0.10146893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004086 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00128986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032482 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 962,424,585 coins and its circulating supply is 614,793,591 coins. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbit Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbit Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.