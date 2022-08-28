Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) & Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Head to Head Review

Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Rating) and Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.5% of Orbsat shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Orbsat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orbsat and Chorus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbsat $5.69 million 3.67 -$2.76 million N/A N/A Chorus $658.50 million 3.30 $32.67 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Chorus has higher revenue and earnings than Orbsat.

This table compares Orbsat and Chorus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbsat -83.01% -81.44% -65.84% Chorus N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Orbsat has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chorus has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Orbsat and Chorus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A Chorus 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Chorus beats Orbsat on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbsat

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

About Chorus

Chorus Limited provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services. Chorus Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

