Orca Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $16.75 Million (ORCA)

Orca (ORCA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One Orca coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00003954 BTC on popular exchanges. Orca has a total market cap of $16.75 million and $3.45 million worth of Orca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orca has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002229 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00829317 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Orca Coin Profile
Orca’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,169,413 coins. Orca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Orca Coin Trading
