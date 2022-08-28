Orca Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $16.75 Million (ORCA)

Orca (ORCA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One Orca coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00003954 BTC on popular exchanges. Orca has a total market cap of $16.75 million and $3.45 million worth of Orca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orca has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00829317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orca Coin Profile

Orca’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,169,413 coins. Orca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orca Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

