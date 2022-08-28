Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Orrstown Financial Services Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ORRF stock opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $27.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $31.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.24 million.

Orrstown Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Orrstown Financial Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, Director Andrea L. Pugh sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $62,741.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,531 shares in the company, valued at $654,614.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 3,347 shares of company stock worth $85,967 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 70.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

