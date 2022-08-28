Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 62.8% from the July 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Pan Pacific International Stock Performance
DQJCY traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.49. 45,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,844. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.59. Pan Pacific International has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $22.92.
Pan Pacific International Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pan Pacific International (DQJCY)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.