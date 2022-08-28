Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $51,236.00

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. During the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be purchased for $0.0963 or 0.00000484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a market cap of $49,157.74 and $51,236.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grid+ (GRID) traded up 392,800.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,021.76 or 0.10148701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004112 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00129136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032536 BTC.

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin.

