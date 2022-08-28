Paralink Network Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges (PARA)

Paralink Network (PARA) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last week, Paralink Network has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Paralink Network has a market capitalization of $400,069.29 and $47,483.00 worth of Paralink Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paralink Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00026119 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00271014 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001062 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000937 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Paralink Network Profile

Paralink Network (CRYPTO:PARA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Paralink Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 330,266,217 coins. Paralink Network’s official Twitter account is @ParalinkNetwork.

Buying and Selling Paralink Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ParanoiaCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm, the same one used by Litecoin. Users can mine this currency using any Scrypt ASIC. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paralink Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paralink Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paralink Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

