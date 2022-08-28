Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Paycor HCM Trading Down 3.5 %

PYCR stock opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and a PE ratio of -40.89. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $38.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,682.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,845.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 3,340 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.36 per share, with a total value of $74,682.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,845.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 10.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,557,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,499,000 after purchasing an additional 530,939 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 32.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,954 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 2.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,627,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,314,000 after acquiring an additional 120,816 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 25.0% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,064,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,330,000 after acquiring an additional 813,942 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,569,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,918,000 after acquiring an additional 602,158 shares during the period. 25.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.