Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paycor HCM from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycor HCM currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and a PE ratio of -40.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.80. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $38.83.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycor HCM news, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Scott David Miller bought 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,682.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,845.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 395.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

