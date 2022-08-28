Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PYCR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paycor HCM from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.50.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $38.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.89.

Insider Transactions at Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller bought 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,682.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,231 shares in the company, valued at $295,845.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paycor HCM news, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,682.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,845.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 16.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,205,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,192,000 after purchasing an additional 307,075 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 63,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 12.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in Paycor HCM by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 112,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

