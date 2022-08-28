PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PBF. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PBF Energy to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on PBF Energy to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $36.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.49. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.18.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $3.22. PBF Energy had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 55.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 17.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $43,780,634.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,284,000 shares in the company, valued at $431,905,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $3,754,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $43,780,634.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,284,000 shares in the company, valued at $431,905,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,600,183 shares of company stock worth $56,283,684. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 354.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 724.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

