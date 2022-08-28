peachfolio (PCHF) 1-Day Volume Tops $17,109.00

peachfolio (PCHF) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 28th. One peachfolio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. peachfolio has a market cap of $363,812.79 and $17,109.00 worth of peachfolio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, peachfolio has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 597.6% against the dollar and now trades at $422.65 or 0.02148116 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005083 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002182 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00842644 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
peachfolio Profile
The Reddit community for peachfolio is https://reddit.com/r/peachfolio. peachfolio’s official Twitter account is @peachfolio.
peachfolio Coin Trading
