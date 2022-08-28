Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blend Labs

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 47,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $139,558.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,331.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 26,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $76,323.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 634,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,393.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Crystal Sumner sold 47,631 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $139,558.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,331.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,125 shares of company stock valued at $274,856 in the last 90 days.

Blend Labs Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BLND opened at $3.10 on Friday. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $17.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.49. The firm has a market cap of $688.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $65.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BLND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

About Blend Labs

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Read More

