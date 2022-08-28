Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,802 JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 54.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog Stock Performance

NASDAQ FROG opened at $22.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 0.49. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $42.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $1,093,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,702,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,618,877.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $1,093,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,702,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,618,877.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 18,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $359,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,359,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,043,014.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,753. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

FROG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on JFrog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on JFrog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

About JFrog

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.