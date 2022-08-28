Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 26,914 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 48.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 111,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 17.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 860,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RELL opened at $17.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.55. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $18.11.

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $61.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Richardson Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

In other Richardson Electronics news, VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,647 shares in the company, valued at $521,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,562 shares in the company, valued at $799,930.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $826,230 over the last three months. 37.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

