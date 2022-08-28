Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Peoples Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Peoples Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Peoples Financial Services to earn $5.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

NASDAQ:PFIS opened at $51.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.13. Peoples Financial Services has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.59 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 35.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Peoples Financial Services will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 1,458.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 36.6% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 7.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Peoples Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens downgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

