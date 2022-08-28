Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39. Perdoceo Education has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $167.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $66,205.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,848 shares in the company, valued at $671,216.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $66,205.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,216.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $230,939.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 43,042 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 30,077 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 260,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 83,947 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

