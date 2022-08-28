Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCI) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCI – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Perpetual Credit Income Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.004.
Perpetual Credit Income Trust Price Performance
About Perpetual Credit Income Trust
Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective.
he fund utilizes a dynamic allocation strategy across multiple fixed income sectors, with an emphasis on opportunities in developed and emerging global credit markets, to pursue current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective.
Further Reading
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Credit Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Credit Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.