Persistence 24 Hour Volume Hits $804,022.00 (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Persistence coin can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00003269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Persistence has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Persistence has a total market cap of $77.26 million and $804,022.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004066 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00129189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00032254 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00083948 BTC.

Persistence Profile

Persistence is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 147,588,772 coins and its circulating supply is 118,588,738 coins. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone.

Persistence Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

