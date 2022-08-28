JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Petrofac (LON:PFC)

Petrofac (LON:PFC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

PFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.42) price target on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) target price on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of PFC stock opened at GBX 118.30 ($1.43) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 114.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 121.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £616.53 million and a P/E ratio of -2.69. Petrofac has a 12 month low of GBX 95.45 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 203.34 ($2.46).

In other news, insider Francesca Di Carlo acquired 4,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £4,978.60 ($6,015.71).

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

