Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Short Interest Down 58.9% in August

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the July 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 430 ($5.20) to GBX 385 ($4.65) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.16) to GBX 470 ($5.68) in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pets at Home Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Pets at Home Group Price Performance

Shares of PAHGF remained flat at $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. Pets at Home Group has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $7.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14.

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.