PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Reaches Market Cap of $739,158.07

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. In the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $739,158.07 and approximately $53.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be bought for about $0.0500 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PieDAO DOUGH v2 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005096 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003899 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00129540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00031771 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00085024 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 87,161,996 coins and its circulating supply is 14,782,646 coins. The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.