Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $1,353,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $114.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.39 and a 200-day moving average of $126.11. The firm has a market cap of $336.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

