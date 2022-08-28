Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Short Interest Down 21.8% in August

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,630,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the July 31st total of 39,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

PINS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.76.

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $7,400,430.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 506,409 shares in the company, valued at $10,128,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,331 over the last three months. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $389,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 117.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 72.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,245,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,647,000 after acquiring an additional 524,424 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 533,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after acquiring an additional 22,156 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.08. The stock had a trading volume of 14,170,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,893,238. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 74.45 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $66.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

