Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 101.1% from the July 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 356,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 27,024 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 143,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 74,831 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 17.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 38.9% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 128,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 35,953 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:HNW traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.51. 5,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,304. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

