Piper Sandler Cuts II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target to $70.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on II-VI to $58.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price target on II-VI from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet cut II-VI from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on II-VI from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on II-VI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI Price Performance

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. II-VI has a twelve month low of $45.78 and a twelve month high of $75.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.96 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,164,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 224,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 79,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 54,052 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

(Get Rating)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.