Piper Sandler Cuts II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target to $70.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVIGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on II-VI to $58.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price target on II-VI from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet cut II-VI from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on II-VI from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on II-VI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.80.

II-VI Price Performance

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. II-VI has a twelve month low of $45.78 and a twelve month high of $75.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.40.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.96 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,164,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 224,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 79,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 54,052 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)

