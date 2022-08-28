Pirate Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $81.55 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $81.55 million and approximately $67,402.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00002107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00311676 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00115601 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00077463 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003574 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000245 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,721,102 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

