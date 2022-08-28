Pitcairn Co. Acquires 9,169 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,169 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

ESGD traded down $1.74 on Friday, reaching $63.08. The company had a trading volume of 425,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,654. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.99 and its 200 day moving average is $68.42.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

