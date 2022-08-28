Pitcairn Co. Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,809,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,376,000 after buying an additional 13,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,718,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,599,000 after buying an additional 82,643 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded down $14.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $407.28. 5,994,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,881,343. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.97.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

