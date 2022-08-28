Pitcairn Co. Has $11.70 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,864 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.0% of Pitcairn Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,279,217,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,327,796,000 after purchasing an additional 964,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,026,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,536,987,000 after purchasing an additional 304,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $16.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.60. The stock had a trading volume of 76,912,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,583,656. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.