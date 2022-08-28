Pitcairn Co. Has $3.93 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,171 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,601,000 after purchasing an additional 248,743 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.20.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.06. 705,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,244. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

