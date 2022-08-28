Pitcairn Co. Has $6.72 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.6% of Pitcairn Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its position in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Visa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Visa Announces Dividend

Shares of V stock traded down $6.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.89. 5,060,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,753,470. The company has a market capitalization of $383.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

