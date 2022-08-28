Pitcairn Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,968 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Barings LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 37,595 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,946 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Comcast by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 800,934 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $40,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,783,943 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $89,786,000 after purchasing an additional 75,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,742,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,215,176. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $162.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.95.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

