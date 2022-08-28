Pitcairn Co. Purchases 611 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone Stock Down 2.7 %

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock traded down $60.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,163.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,588. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,503.30 and a 52 week high of $2,362.24. The stock has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,182.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,063.03.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.