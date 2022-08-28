Pitcairn Co. Reduces Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,943 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.95.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $10.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.12. 2,380,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,795,847. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.61 and a 200 day moving average of $176.50. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $140.33 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

