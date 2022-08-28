Pitcairn Co. Sells 331 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 304,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,945,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 23,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,273. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.80 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $83.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.82.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

