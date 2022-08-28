Pitcairn Co. Sells 902 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBA Communications stock traded down $8.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $330.28. The stock had a trading volume of 586,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,588. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.06. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $286.41 and a 1-year high of $391.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.25 and a beta of 0.43.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,152 shares of company stock valued at $19,190,652 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

See Also

