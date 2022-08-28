Pitcairn Co. Trims Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Pitcairn Co. cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up approximately 0.5% of Pitcairn Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 117.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Zoetis by 713.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $5.64 on Friday, hitting $159.89. 1,468,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,490. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

