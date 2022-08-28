Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Short Interest Update

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the July 31st total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Planet 13 Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PLNHF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.66. 359,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,588. Planet 13 has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.91.

Planet 13 Company Profile

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, production, distribution, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-infused products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. The company also operates licensed cannabis dispensaries; non-cannabis retail merchandise store and event space; and owns and operates Trece Eatery + Spirits, coffee shop and pizzeria.

