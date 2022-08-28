PlayGame Price Down 2.9% This Week (PXG)

PlayGame (PXG) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $266,973.30 and $13,894.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PlayGame has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004066 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00129189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00032254 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00083948 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg.

Buying and Selling PlayGame

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

