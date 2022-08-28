Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on September 15th

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Plaza Retail REIT Price Performance

TSE:PLZ.UN opened at C$4.22 on Friday. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52 week low of C$3.88 and a 52 week high of C$5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$429.64 million and a P/E ratio of 4.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.57.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Plaza Retail REIT to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.65 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.