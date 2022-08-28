PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 24,243 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,786,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,243 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $215,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJK. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 899,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,685,000 after acquiring an additional 39,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,464,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,356,000 after acquiring an additional 234,207 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $71.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.70. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.