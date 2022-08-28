PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,583,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,659 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $255,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 79,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Barings LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 130,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Shares of RTX opened at $93.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.81. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $138.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

